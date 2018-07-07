Hydro warns of 'extended outage' for customers in Cranberry Portage

Manitoba Hydro is warning customers in and around Cranberry Portage to prepare to be without power for an extended period of time after a storm knocked out two major power lines in the area.

In a tweet just before 5 p.m. Saturday Hydro said wires are also down and trees have fallen on some lines.

Customers in the area may have to wait until Sunday for power to be restored.

Damage in the Cranberry Portage area reported as severe. Two major lines feeding area are both out, and multiple other downed wires and trees on lines. Customers in the area should prepare for an extended outage as it may take until tomorrow for full restoration <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> —@manitobahydro

Hydro says it is experiencing multiple outages throughout northern Manitoba due to a severe weather system that passed through the area.

It's been a busy day for Hydro crews.

Roughly 1,000 customers were left without power in Steinbach earlier in the day after a tree damaged a line in the area in the early afternoon.

Hydro said in a tweet power had been restored in Steinbach by around 5 p.m.

Crews are also looking into what caused an outage for 407 customers in Falcon Lake around 4 p.m. Saturday. Hydro wasn't able to give an estimate on when that outage will be repaired.

Go to hydro.mb.ca to see a live map with updated information on outages.

