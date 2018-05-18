Wet weather turns out the lights for thousands of Manitobans

The late spring is causing headaches for gardeners, allergy sufferers and Manitoba Hydro, too.

A bunch of outages on Friday can probably be blamed on the wet weather and the fact that spring hasn't gotten warm enough to thoroughly dry out power transmission equipment, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

Power was out around 2:30 p.m. for about 1,400 customers along Henderson Highway in River East, north of Chief Peguis Trail, after a pole fire.

A pole fire also turned out the lights for about 300 customers between Lorette and Ste. Anne.

Earlier, a transformer explosion cut power to just over 1,200 customers in Southdale — although "explosion" sounds more dramatic than it is, Owen said.

"It's more like a transformer zap."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Over 1,400 customers in the River East area are without power. No news on what caused the outage, but we'll provide more info when it becomes available. <a href="https://t.co/D13eUWSu0e">pic.twitter.com/D13eUWSu0e</a> —@manitobahydro

Power was quickly restored in Southdale, but it usually takes a little longer to restore power to everyone after a pole fire because the pole needs to be replaced, Owen said.

Electricity will be restored to most people gradually by switching them to an alternative power source, but it must be done manually.

The pole that suffered the fire will be isolated, but customers whose power source requires that line will have to wait longer for restoration. In a tweet Friday afternoon, Hydro estimated power would be restored around 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Manitoba Hydro workers will wait for warm, dry spring weather with the rest of the province — although the rain at least cleans away an accumulation of road grit on equipment, Owen said.

"We're wondering … when things will dry out."