Thunderstorm knocks power out for thousands in Winnipeg

Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in Winnipeg as a thunderstorm rolls over the city.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> 1/2 We are responding to a number of outages in the Winnipeg area as a thunderstorm moves through, including one affecting about 9,000 customers north of Higgins to Jefferson. —@manitobahydro

According to Manitoba Hydro's Twitter account crews are responding to a number of outages throughout the city including one affecting roughly 9,000 customers north of Higgins Avenue to Jefferson Avenue.

Winnipeg is under a severe thunderstorm watch with Environment Canada saying conditions are favourable for storms that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

