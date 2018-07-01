Skip to Main Content
Thunderstorm knocks power out for thousands in Winnipeg
Thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in Winnipeg as a thunderstorm rolls over the city.

Manitoba Hydro says crews are responding to outages

Manitoba Hydro says its crews are responding to a number of outages throughout the Winnipeg including one affecting roughly 9,000 customers north of Higgins Avenue to Jefferson Avenue. (Chris Seto/CBC)

According to Manitoba Hydro's Twitter account crews are responding to a number of outages throughout the city including one affecting roughly 9,000 customers north of Higgins Avenue to Jefferson Avenue.

Winnipeg is under a severe thunderstorm watch with Environment Canada saying conditions are favourable for storms that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

