Power outages affect more than 1,300 Brandon customers, nearly 1,000 in North Kildonan

Just over 1,300 customers are in the dark after heavy construction equipment contacted power lines in Brandon on Saturday, Manitoba Hydro says.

Jacob Marks, a spokesperson for the Crown utility, said in an email shortly after noon that crews are working on a fix but he couldn't give a specific time for restoration.

The outage is primarily affecting the southwestern quadrant of the southwestern city, where power went out at about 11 a.m.

There are also two smaller power outages in Brandon that each affect roughly five customers.

Marks says there is no indication the outages are connected with the larger one.

We have an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> affecting approximately 1,350 customers in southwest Brandon. If you’re out of power, please report it online at <a href="https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V">https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V</a>. —@manitobahydro

Manitoba Hydro will provide updates through its Twitter account with more information as it comes in.

Elsewhere, just under 1,000 customers have been without power in Winnipeg's North Kildonan neighbourhood since about 11:40 a.m., according to Hydro's outage map.

Marks says that's due to equipment failure in the area.

The estimated restoration time for that area is around 3 p.m.

More from CBC Manitoba: