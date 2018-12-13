Power outage hits thousands of Hydro customers in southeastern Manitoba

Power is out for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southeastern Manitoba.

The outage is affecting more than 1,140 customers in the St-Pierre-Jolys area, roughly 570 in the Vita area, 850 near Middlebro, and customers in Dominion City, Ridgeville, Ste. Elizabeth and St. Malo, Hydro said in tweets starting around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> The outage has expanded to areas around Dominion City, Ridgeville, Ste. Elizabeth, and St. Malo. If you are without power, please report it online so our crews are aware 👷🏼‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/2F8y3YDJso">pic.twitter.com/2F8y3YDJso</a> —@manitobahydro

More than 5,100 customers are without power in total, Manitoba Hydro's website said. Hydro has not said how long it will take to restore power.

A truck hit power lines near Rosa on Hwy 59, knocking out power for customers in the St-Pierre-Jolys area, and crews are now working to restore power, Manitoba Hydro said. It's the third report of a vehicle mishap in the region caused by icy conditions.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We have a report of a truck in contact with power lines near Rosa on Hwy. 59. Crews are now in process of restoration for customers in St. Pierre area. This is the 3rd report today of a vehicle mishap in region due to icy roads. Please drive carefully. —@manitobahydro

To see what areas are affected and to report an outage go to Manitoba Hydro's website.

More from CBC Manitoba: