Power outage hits thousands of Hydro customers in southeastern Manitoba

Power is out for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southeastern Manitoba.

No word yet on when power will be restored

CBC News ·
A power outage is affecting more than 5,100 customers in southeastern Manitoba Thursday morning. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

The outage is affecting more than 1,140 customers in the St-Pierre-Jolys area, roughly 570 in the Vita area, 850 near Middlebro, and customers in Dominion City, Ridgeville, Ste. Elizabeth and St. Malo, Hydro said in tweets starting around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.

More than 5,100 customers are without power in total, Manitoba Hydro's website said. Hydro has not said how long it will take to restore power.

A truck hit power lines near Rosa on Hwy 59, knocking out power for customers in the St-Pierre-Jolys area, and crews are now working to restore power, Manitoba Hydro said. It's the third report of a vehicle mishap in the region caused by icy conditions.

To see what areas are affected and to report an outage go to Manitoba Hydro's website.

