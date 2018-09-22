Skip to Main Content
Snow knocks power out for thousands in western Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro is responding to a number of outages in a widespread area of western Manitoba.

Manitoba Hydro says outage could last into Sunday for some customers

The power is out for over 2,600 customers in and around Shoal Lake, Neepawa, Carberry and Portage la Prairie, according to a tweet from Hydro sent shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

In a tweet later in the evening Saturday, Hydro said heavy snow in the area is to blame and crews have been working all day to repair outages caused by tree contacts and downed lines.

Hydro said crews would be working around Neepawa and Russell until midnight before starting again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The power company says some customers will not have their power restored until Sunday.

Current information on outages can be found at Manitoba Hydro's website.

