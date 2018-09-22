Snow knocks power out for thousands in western Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro is responding to a number of outages in a widespread area of western Manitoba.

The power is out for over 2,600 customers in and around Shoal Lake, Neepawa, Carberry and Portage la Prairie, according to a tweet from Hydro sent shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Our crews are responding to a number of outages in western Manitoba. See our Outages page for location and extent. <a href="https://t.co/z0gMjqGAbS">https://t.co/z0gMjqGAbS</a> —@manitobahydro

In a tweet later in the evening Saturday, Hydro said heavy snow in the area is to blame and crews have been working all day to repair outages caused by tree contacts and downed lines.

Hydro said crews would be working around Neepawa and Russell until midnight before starting again at 8 a.m. Sunday.

2/2 Crews in Neepawa and Russell will be restoring outages till midnight and then starting again on Sunday at 8 a.m. Some customers will not have power till Sunday. Crews will respond only to 911 calls throughout the night. —@manitobahydro

The power company says some customers will not have their power restored until Sunday.

Current information on outages can be found at Manitoba Hydro's website.

