Power restored in southwest Winnipeg

The lights are back on for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southwest Winnipeg.

An outage had knocked out power for roughly 6,700 customers Wednesday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Power should be back on for all customers 💡 crews are surveying to see if any more work needs to be done. Thank you everyone for your patience. If you are still experiencing an outage, please let us know. —@manitobahydro

Hydro asks anyone in Southwood and River Heights who is still experiencing an outage to let them know.

Up-to-date outage information is available at Manitoba Hydro's website.

