Power restored in southwest Winnipeg

The lights are back on for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southwest Winnipeg who were without power for a while on Wednesday morning.

No word on what caused Manitoba Hydro outage

Manitoba Hydro customers in southwest Winnipeg went without power for a while on Wednesday morning. (Chris Seto/CBC)

The lights are back on for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southwest Winnipeg.

An outage had knocked out power for roughly 6,700 customers Wednesday morning.

Hydro asks anyone in Southwood and River Heights who is still experiencing an outage to let them know.

Up-to-date outage information is available at Manitoba Hydro's website.

