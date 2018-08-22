Power restored in southwest Winnipeg
The lights are back on for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in southwest Winnipeg who were without power for a while on Wednesday morning.
No word on what caused Manitoba Hydro outage
An outage had knocked out power for roughly 6,700 customers Wednesday morning.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Power should be back on for all customers 💡 crews are surveying to see if any more work needs to be done. Thank you everyone for your patience. If you are still experiencing an outage, please let us know.—@manitobahydro
Hydro asks anyone in Southwood and River Heights who is still experiencing an outage to let them know.
Up-to-date outage information is available at Manitoba Hydro's website.