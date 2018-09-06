Skip to Main Content
Power restored to customers in Southglen
Power has been restored to Manitoba Hydro customers in St. Vital.

Manitoba Hydro says squirrel to blame for outage

Power has been restored for Manitoba Hydro customers in St. Vital. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Power has been restored to Manitoba Hydro customers in St. Vital.

The lights went out for more than 1,320 customers in the Southglen neighbourhood Thursday morning.

Hydro says the outage was caused by a squirrel that got too close to a power line.

Crews restored power by around 10 a.m. It went out just before 9 a.m.

