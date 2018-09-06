Power restored to customers in Southglen

Power has been restored to Manitoba Hydro customers in St. Vital.

The lights went out for more than 1,320 customers in the Southglen neighbourhood Thursday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> looks like a squirrel got too close to a power line. Power is back up 💡 thank you everyone for your patience —@manitobahydro

Hydro says the outage was caused by a squirrel that got too close to a power line.

Crews restored power by around 10 a.m. It went out just before 9 a.m.

