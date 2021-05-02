Pole fire leaves 600 Manitoba Hydro customers without power in Swan River

About 600 households in the west side of Swan River, Man., are in the dark after a pole fire knocked out power early Sunday morning.

The outage began at 6:30 a.m., says Bruce Owen, a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

Crews from Dauphin are helping to replace the pole, which will take several hours because it requires equipment and operators to place the new pole, Owen said in an email.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted that crews anticipate an extended outage and there is no estimated restoration time.

There is an ongoing rotating strike, but Owen says Manitoba Hydro has implemented contingency plans to ensure emergency and essential services are maintained.

