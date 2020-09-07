More than 5,400 Manitoba Hydro customers without power Monday morning

More than 5,400 Hydro customers in the southeastern corner of Manitoba are without power Monday morning, likely due to strong winds that blew throughout the region Sunday.

There are 231 total outages impacting 5,408 Hydro customers as of 9:00 a.m., according to the outage map.

Most of the homes and businesses experiencing outages are in or around the shore of Lake Winnipeg, where roughly 3,600 customers are without power, according to the outage map.

Hydro crews are working restoring power, Hydro said in a tweet around 8 a.m.

CBC News has contacted Manitoba Hydro for information about how long customers may have to wait before the lights come back on.

The number of outages Monday morning is a fraction of what was experienced Sunday evening, however.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, Hydro's outage map reported more than 16,000 customers were without power.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says wind gusts up to 102 kilometres per hour were registered in southern Manitoba on Sunday: