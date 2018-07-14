Power outage affecting several northern Manitoba communities, Manitoba Hydro says

Manitoba Hydro is working to restore power to a large portion of northern Manitoba after a number of transmission lines suddenly went down Saturday morning.

Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen told CBC News that more than 5,000 customers were affected in communities north of Grand Rapids, Man., about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

On Twitter, Hydro said lightning strikes in northern Manitoba were reported before the power went out, and transmission lines were affected.

We have reports of lightning strikes in northern Manitoba which impacted our 230kV and 115kV Transmission lines. We're making progress in restoration.

Hydro tweeted that by noon, all of the 230kV lines were restored, as were all but two of the 115 kV lines.

"We expect over the next couple of hours, most customers will be restored," Owen said. "We are taking our time doing it. We can't flip the switch and have everybody on instantly."

Owen said that severe weather in northern Manitoba could affect the progress of restoring the lines.

Much of the northern half of the province is under an Environment Canada severe thunderstorm watch Saturday afternoon.

