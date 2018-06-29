Storms, Winnipeg squirrel knock out power to thousands in southern Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro crews were busy working to restore power to more than 12,000 customers Friday morning after storms — and a lone squirrel — knocked power out in Winnipeg and parts of the south of the province.

As of 9:45 a.m. CT, the Crown corporation said on its website that 3,000 customers in Winnipeg, 2,000 in Winkler and just under 1,800 in Altona lost power, as did 1,600 in Steinbach, 1,560 in Stanley and 1,150 in Rhineland. Hundreds more in Stuartburn, Argyle, Dufferin, Hanover, De Salaberry and Montcalm were also affected.

Environment Canada called off a series of severe thunderstorm warnings in the west, southwest and south-central part of the province at about 6:30 a.m. CT after lightning and rain storms died down.

Doesn’t lightning give you an adrenaline rush? <br><br>Taken last night. <br><br>SW, MB. 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/mhdL1dASO0">pic.twitter.com/mhdL1dASO0</a> —@MisheylaIwasiuk

Hydro spokesperson Scott Powell said a squirrel snuck into a substation in The Maples and caused a short in the Winnipeg neighbourhood that killed power to more than 2,800. Crews hope to get that fixed by 11 a.m., he said.

Powell said animal-related outages happen every day and squirrels and crows are the most common culprits.