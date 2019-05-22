Power restored to nearly 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers following pole fire in Winnipeg

Nearly 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in Winnipeg were in the dark Wednesday afternoon due to a pole fire.

The outage affected homes and businesses in the Elmwood, East Kildonan and East St. Paul neighbourhoods.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> Elmwood, East Kildonan, East St. Paul: all customers should now be restored. Thanks for your patience! —@manitobahydro

Manitoba Hydro believed the cause to be a pole fire near Raleigh St. and Edison Ave.

Hydro said power was restored to customers at around 5:10 p.m.

