Power restored to nearly 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers following pole fire in Winnipeg
Power restored to nearly 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers following pole fire in Winnipeg

Nearly 6,000 Manitoba Hydro customers in Winnipeg were in the dark Wednesday afternoon due to a pole fire.

Fire occurred Wednesday afternoon near Raleigh and Edison

Manitoba Hydro said a pole fire was to blame for the outage. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

The outage affected homes and businesses in the Elmwood, East Kildonan and East St. Paul neighbourhoods. 

Manitoba Hydro believed the cause to be a pole fire near Raleigh St. and Edison Ave. 

Hydro said power was restored to customers at around 5:10 p.m. 

