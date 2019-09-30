Power restored for some after outage leaves 2,000 in dark in The Maples
About 1,930 customers were affected by an outage in The Maples and surrounding areas beginning around noon Monday.
No estimated time for when power could be fully restored, Manitoba Hydro says
Some of the roughly 1,930 customers left in the dark after an outage in The Maples Monday now have the lights back on.
Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said as of 1:30 p.m., some of those affected have had power restored and more should soon.
The source of the outage has been linked to a cable fault underground, he said.
