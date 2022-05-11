Skip to Main Content
Outage leaves more than 2,800 Manitoba Hydro customers without power in Sage Creek

The unplanned outage was reported by Manitoba Hydro shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Outage in southeastern Winnipeg reported shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday with cause unkown, Manitoba Hydro says

Power in Sage Creek was expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Chris Seto/CBC)

More than 2,860 Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in Sage Creek on Tuesday night.

The unplanned outage in southeastern Winnipeg was reported by Manitoba Hydro shortly after 8 p.m.

Power was expected to be back on by 11:30 p.m., according to Hydro's website.

