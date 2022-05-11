Outage leaves more than 2,800 Manitoba Hydro customers without power in Sage Creek
The unplanned outage was reported by Manitoba Hydro shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Outage in southeastern Winnipeg reported shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday with cause unkown, Manitoba Hydro says
More than 2,860 Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in Sage Creek on Tuesday night.
The unplanned outage in southeastern Winnipeg was reported by Manitoba Hydro shortly after 8 p.m.
Power was expected to be back on by 11:30 p.m., according to Hydro's website.
