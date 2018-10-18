Independent review will probe cost overruns on Manitoba Hydro megaprojects

The provincial government is committing to an independent review of two Manitoba Hydro megaprojects that have been plagued by substantial cost overruns.

Gordon Campbell, the former Liberal premier of British Columbia, has been hired to conduct an economic review of the planning and decision-making processes related to the Keeyask Generating Station and the recently completed Bipole III.

Premier Brian Pallister suggested months ago a review may be necessary after the Public Utilities Board granted an electricity rate increase of 3.6 per cent — less than half of what the Crown corporation sought.

He also expressed concern for Hydro's current and projected debt levels.

"We're going to have to borrow billions of dollars over the next few years to complete Keeyask and the Bipole line," Pallister said in May.

At the time, he said a review would be considered after the government looked into the approved rate increase.

The province has offered $2.5 million to conduct the external review, which is slated to begin immediately.

Permission for projects under scrutiny

The Bipole III transmission line was completed this summer. The cost for the project was originally pegged in 2007 at $2.2. billion, which was adjusted to $3.3. billion in 2011 and $4.6 billion in 2014. In its latest annual report, Hydro says the total estimated cost is $5.04 billion.

The Keeyask generating station project was originally estimated to cost $6.5 billion and expected to be in service by November 2019. In March 2017, Hydro revised the cost estimate to $8.7 billion.

A 2017 report written by Calgary consulting firm MGF Project Services, commissioned by the Public Utilities Board, found the dam could cost as much as $10.5 billion due to the "contractor's poor productivity and increased indirect costs" associated with the project.

Campbell has been tasked with investigating the direction provided by the former NDP government, the necessity of the projects and whether the estimated benefits exceeded any other options that would have satisfied the province's electrical needs, according to the scope of the investigation.

He will make recommendations on how the province should pursue similar projects in the future and whether an external review or further regulatory approvals should be in place.

Campbell, who was the premier of B.C. from 2001 to 2011, is now the CEO of Hawksmuir International Partners.