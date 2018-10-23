Keeyask site moved to red level of Manitoba pandemic response system

Manitoba Hydro's Keeyask site has been moved to the red, or critical, level of the province's pandemic response system, the provincial government announced via Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty Hydro workers at the Keeyask site in northern Manitoba are confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, while another 11 workers are "not clear" as they await the test results to return from Cadham Provincial Lab, Hydro said in a news release Tuesday.

All close contacts are self-isolating. There are 59 workers isolating in dorm rooms at the construction site, the release said.

"We are acting quickly in accordance with the COVID-19 response plan developed for the Keeyask Project and adapting that response as needed — as we all are across Manitoba — to stop the spread of this virus," Manitoba Hydro president Jay Grewal said in the release.

"Manitoba Hydro had already implemented the requirements of a code red designation where applicable prior to this declaration and we continue to work closely with public health authorities and our Keeyask Cree Nation partners to coordinate our response to these COVID cases, providing frequent and timely updates on the situation."

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Keeyask site was announced on Oct. 25.

All workers at the site — roughly 760 people — have been tested for the illness as of Monday, and restrictions such as removing table seating in the dining hall and making workers eat in their dorm rooms have been put into place to reduce potential spread. The Keeyask site is about 710 km north of Winnipeg.