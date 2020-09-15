Manitoba Hydro subsidiary winding down international consulting arm of its business

Manitoba Hydro says it plans to wind down the international consulting part of its commercial branch after a review said this division was "least aligned" with the public utility's core operations.

The utility announced the restructuring of Manitoba Hydro International following a third party review and months of media scrutiny of its future.

Manitoba Hydro International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Manitoba Hydro and has multiple commercial divisions that do everything from consulting on international energy projects to providing local data services through Manitoba Hydro Telecom.

It employees about 130 people.

A news release from the Crown corporation says international consulting is a competitive industry dominated by large firms whose sole focus is on that line of work.

"This timing of this decision made sense following our examination of the business realities, including the highly competitive nature of the industry and risks that come from operating the consulting business in international and developing markets," Jay Grewal, Manitoba Hydro president and CEO, said in the news release.

Manitoba Hydro International will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Manitoba Hydro but focus on its other commercial activities.

The international consulting business of MHI, operating under Manitoba Hydro International Utility Services (MHIUS), will gradually wind down as current contracts expire, the news release says.

Staff impacted by the reorganization will be offered employment at Manitoba Hydro.

Questions surrounding the future of the subsidiary first surfaced in September after leaked internal documents revealed Manitoba Hydro International had been told to stop pursuing new work as it was "being assessed for its strategic fit" within its parent company.