Hydro review slams NDP's handling of Bipole III, Keeyask but opposes privatizing Crown corp

Failings in government oversight, incomplete analysis of projects and political stubbornness helped lead to costly overruns on two Manitoba Hydro megaprojects, says an independent review released on Friday.

Despite its scathing criticism of how the Keeyask generation project and the Bipole III transmission project were handled by the then-NDP provincial government, the report recommends against privatizing the Crown corporation.

The economic review of the two hydro projects, conducted by former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall, contains 85 findings and 69 recommendations addressing a broad range of issues.

It also offers recommendations regarding Manitoba Hydro's future and its relationship with the Public Utilities Board and the Manitoba government.

"Manitoba Hydro should remain a Crown corporation and prioritize the continuation of the advantage it provides all Manitobans and Manitoba's economy with reliable, affordable power," is one of the key findings.

"Manitobans are fortunate to have Manitoba Hydro and the provincial electrical system," Wall's report states.

"These projects will deliver new generation to the southern grid and in time there will be value. However, they were not needed when approved and have significantly eroded Manitoba Hydro's financial health."

The report says Hydro officials and the NDP overestimated the potential for export sales needed to justify the projects at the time. The NDP did little to prevent costs from spiralling and was more focused on getting the projects completed, it says.

The case for the projects centred on the export case and the "Manitoba's oil" narrative — that hydroelectricity could do for Manitoba what oil had done for Alberta — but energy prices softened as the use of natural gas and fracking expanded in the United States.

The two projects were built over the last 15 years and Manitoba Hydro's debt has tripled in that time to more than $23 billion.

Effective Hydro management in recent years has mitigated further deterioration related to the projects, Wall said.

The Keeyask generating station, which started producing electricity last week after nearly seven years of construction, was originally projected to cost $6.5 billion and expected to be in service by November 2019. In March 2017, Hydro revised the cost estimate to $8.7 billion.

The Bipole III transmission line was completed in 2018. The cost for the project was pegged at $2.2 billion in 2007. In its 2018 annual report, Hydro said the total estimated cost was $5.04 billion.

Wall was hired by the Manitoba government in 2019 to probe the cost overruns on the projects. The cost of the review was about $1 million, significantly less that the $1.8 million budgeted for it.

The review found that, following approval of the projects, the government did not exercise "any identifiable oversight" or consider the impacts of the projects on the financial circumstances of the province.

There was no interaction, presentation, discussion or document that shows input from the Treasury Board secretariat or the Department of Finance was ever sought or heard in the planning or execution of the projects, Wall's report says.

"The incomplete analysis of the projects, driven by government endorsement, a construction contract that transferred construction risk to Manitoba Hydro, and a lack of effective project oversight at the corporate level led to project delays and significant cost overruns," the report says.

(CBC)

Bipole III, the transmission line to move the power generated at Keeyask, was one of several possible solutions to address the reliability issue facing Manitoba's electric system, but no independent review was carried out to determine which of the options was the best solution at the lowest cost, the report says.

In the end, Bipole III's route down the west side of the province was an unnecessarily costly and inferior option to a shorter route on the east side, the report says.

The shorter route would have reduced the exposure to outages and could also have been built without requiring expensive converters, which added at least $1.2 billion to the cost.

"Political considerations were more important than economic considerations in the choice of Bipole III West, which led to a $4.77-billion project that was not the most cost‐effective way to achieve reliability," the report says.

Bipole III East was effectively vetoed by the former government because of the NDP's concerns about opposition by some First Nations as well as a U.S. environmental organization, which opposed the route proceeding through a proposed UNESCO World Heritage site.

Neither of those reasons were justified, the report says.

Instead of exploring equity partnerships with Indigenous Peoples on the east side of Lake Winnipeg — which Wall says would have helped reduce or eliminate Indigenous opposition — the government cited Indigenous opposition in choosing the longer, western route for the transmission line.

As for the environmental concern regarding the east side route, that was undermined by the support for a road later built through the same area, the report says.

None of the documents Wall received included any evidence that the construction of Bipole III through the area would have nullified the achievement of a UNESCO World Heritage site designation, it says.

More oversight urged

Wall's report makes many recommendations, including greater oversight by the provincial cabinet of major projects at Manitoba Hydro.

It recommends Hydro's capital expenditures get Treasury Board approval prior to going ahead and that an independent review process be used for any large projects to assess the financial implications on the province and taxpayers.

Wall also strongly suggested the province and Hydro consider public-private partnerships for any future high‐value capital projects.

"Under a P3 model, the allocation of risk and cost overruns to the private partners on a project … may make this option more favourable than the classic design [and] build [your] own model," the report says.