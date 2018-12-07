Manitoba Hydro working to fix gas leak on King Edward Street

A gas leak closed part of King Edward Street in Winnipeg just before noon on Friday, Manitoba Hydro says.

Firefighters and hydro crews were near the intersection of King Edward Street and Logan Avenue, after a construction contractor accidently hit a gas line with a backhoe around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

We have crews responding to a gas leak on King Edward. A contactor doing work in area accidently hit a ¾ inch gas line with a backhoe. At this time gas is blowing into atmosphere. Emergency services on scene. <a href="https://t.co/DkrmRnPUDF">https://t.co/DkrmRnPUDF</a> —@manitobahydro

A release from the city says crews believe the gas is safely venting into the atmosphere, but out of an abundance of caution, crews are checking surrounding homes, businesses and sewer lines to ensure safe conditions.

No evacuations have taken place, but King Edward Street between Notre Dame Avenue and Logan Avenue is closed.

Manitoba Hydro said early Friday afternoon it wasn't sure how long it will take to fix the damaged lines.

