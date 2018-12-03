Hydro seeks 3.5% electricity rate increase next year instead of nearly 8%

Manitoba Hydro is scaling back the nearly eight per cent rate hike the utility previously said it would need year after year.

The Crown corporation will now ask the Public Utilities Board for a 3.5 per cent rate increase next year, which would take effect on April 1.

The request is less than half of the 7.9 per cent hike Hydro asked for in 2018-19 and said it would need annually until 2023-24 to reduce its debt.

In last week's application, Hydro said its new board is reviewing the corporation's financial picture. Once that is complete, the utility expects to submit a new multi-year rate application in late 2019 that addresses the organization's long-term future.

"It's too speculative at this point to discuss any possible future rate increases," spokesperson Bruce Owen said in an email.

The proposed rate increase next year is nearly in line with the Public Utilities Board's decision to allow a 3.6 per cent jump in average electricity rates in 2018-19.

"The requested 3.5 per cent rate increase … generates a modest level of net income under average water flow conditions that will assist in gradually building the revenue base and reduce the risk of the corporation incurring a loss" in 2019-20, the rate application said.

$59 million in revenues

The requested hike for the next fiscal year is projected to bring in $59 million more revenue for the Crown corporation, which would boost its financial reserves by $31 million.

The net income for this fiscal year will be lower than projected, the rate application said, due to a decrease in revenues from export sales and increases in depreciation and financing costs from Bipole III.

On natural gas, Manitoba Hydro will ask for no rate increase for the next two years.

There will, however, be some changes in rates in different customer classes, a company spokesperson said, which will result in modest rate reductions for mainly residential customers and increases for primarily larger customers.

The corporation also wants to stop collecting fees to support the furnace replacement program. The initiative will continue with existing fees.