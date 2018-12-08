Skip to Main Content
Fire at substation leaves thousands without power in East Kildonan

Lights are out for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in East Kildonan.

Manitoba Hydro says to prepare for an extended outage

Manitoba Hydro says customers in East Kildonan should expect an extended power outage as fire crews battle a fire at the Watt substation Saturday evening. (Submitted by Manitoba Hydro)

In a tweet sent shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Hydro said the outage was affecting roughly 2,300 customers in and around the Munroe West neighbourhood.

In a second tweet sent shortly after 9:30 p.m., the utility company said fire crews are on scene at the Watt substation, which is full of smoke and making it difficult for hydro workers to determine the cause and restore power.

Manitoba Hydro is asking customers to prepare for an extended outage.

The latest information about power outages across the province can be found on Manitoba Hydro's website.

