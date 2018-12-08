Fire at substation leaves thousands without power in East Kildonan

Lights are out for thousands of Manitoba Hydro customers in East Kildonan as fire crews battle a fire at a substation.

In a tweet sent shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Manitoba Hydro said the outage was affecting roughly 2,300 customers in and around the Munroe West neighbourhood.

In a second tweet sent shortly after 9:30 p.m., the utility company said fire crews are on scene at the Watt substation, which is full of smoke and making it difficult for hydro workers to determine the cause and restore power.

Manitoba Hydro is asking customers to prepare for an extended outage.

The latest information about power outages across the province can be found on Manitoba Hydro's website.

