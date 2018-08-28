Another Manitoba First Nation claims discrimination at hands of Hydro workers

The bombshell reports of sexual violence and discrimination allegedly perpetrated by Manitoba Hydro staff in a northern First Nation decades ago sounds familiar to another community plunged into chaos by the utility's development.

Gerald McKay alleges his community of Misipawistik Cree Nation, near Grand Rapids, Man., was stripped of its native language, its people discriminated against and some forced to walk in pairs overnight over fears for their safety, after Hydro workers descended on the northern community in the 1960s.

His allegations come on the heels of a damning report released last week by the Clean Environment Commission, an arm's-length provincial agency, revealing decade-old claims of sexual abuse and discrimination at Fox Lake Cree Nation in the same decade.

Six hundred kilometres to the southwest, Misipawistik Cree Nation was forever changed by the thousands of workers who arrived to build a dam.

McKay said his community was isolated from the outside world, until a new road was built to signal the significant re-development. Their community — which a couple hundred called home then — has never recovered, he said.

"Within a few months there were several thousand people here and so we became a minority in our own community here and English was the dominant language," said McKay, then only five years old and speaking Cree. "When we started school, we had to learn English."

I heard those ladies talking about the flashers and the peeping toms. - Gerald McKay

McKay said he and other kids could no longer roam free to play.

"When all these strangers started coming in, our boundaries tightened. We couldn't leave the yard sometimes when there was talk of strangers in the bush."

Some of the people who lingered outside were homeless. They were among the thousands who sought work during the development boom, but missed out on employment.

Danger outside

"We couldn't go anywhere out of site and there were bad people there, there were flashers." he said. "I heard those ladies talking about the flashers and the peeping toms."

His community was marred by the influx of workers, he said.

Women were grabbed, alcohol flowed liberally and fights were commonplace, he recalled. Students were punished for speaking their native tongue, while their families struggled to live off the land once they needed licenses to hunt and fish, he said.

McKay never rode a bus to school. He would watch while a Hydro bus drove past him half-empty, he said.

"When the local guys that were working for Hydro would drive that bus, they would come around the other way so they wouldn't have to go past all the kids that were walking."

The far-reaching effects of his community's unwanted transformation were felt by McKay's family.

Anxiety persists

"I noticed a big change in my mother," he said. "Before things had been good, there were no trouble, there was no commotion. It was all relaxed. When this project started, my mother's personality changed. She became irritable, awake all night, and not sleeping."

McKay continues to struggle with anxiety.

Although Manitoba Hydro offered compensation to the community years ago to quell continued opposition to the dam, he wants the utility to invest in the First Nation they left behind while reaping the the revenues.

"When you go into a community and you kill their namesake, the Grand Rapids, and then you leave us with nothing, which is what the rapids is now — there's no more rapids." he said.

"They should be investing in the community. We have high unemployment here. There's a lot of problems, a lot of poverty and so we're sitting here with this big dam that's killed our fishing."

Robert Buck, mayor of the Town of Grand Rapids, believes the accounts from McKay and others need to be shared.

"There is a story here to tell and the people need to tell of their experience," he said.

Buck was a child when Hydro's workers arrived. They weren't afflicted by unemployment or alcoholism in those days.

"The community was changing. They brought in a hotel, and that basically went from morning 'till night," he said. "In some areas, it was like a wild west town."

He hopes the survivors are somehow offered closure.