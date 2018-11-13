Manitoba Hydro cleaning up 1,700 litre diesel spill at Keeyask site

Gillam RCMP are investigating a 1,700 litre diesel spill at the Keeyask construction site last week as an act of vandalism.

It happened some time on Nov. 8 at a fuel storage building, according to Manitoba Hydro.

Though the spill hasn't had a serious impact on the hundreds of workers at the site, it is still "extremely concerning," said Bruce Owen, a spokesman for Manitoba Hydro.

The fuel is still being cleaned up, he said.

The utility is asking anyone with information on this incident, or any other situation at Keeyask, to contact Manitoba Hydro, or their contractor or union representative.

Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Gillam RCMP at 204-652-2200, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. A secure tip can be submitted online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

