Manitoba Hydro saw $34 million drop in net income year-over-year, annual report says

Manitoba Hydro says the cost of restructuring the utility and trying to reduce costs are partly to blame for a $34 million drop in year-over-year income.

The utility's annual report released Monday showed its total consolidated net income had dropped from $71 million in 2016-2017 to $37 million for the last fiscal year.

This drop, Manitoba Hydro said in a press release, is primarily a result of the $50 million spent in the form of restructuring charges associated with the utility's efforts to streamline the organization and drive down costs.

Those efforts also included the implementation of buyouts for employees through what the utility dubbed its "voluntary departure program."

Among the restructuring changes, Manitoba Hydro reduced its workforce by 800 employees, which is expected to save the utility over $90 million per year. It also reduced its management positions by 26 per cent, the release said.

Last year, Manitoba Hydro, one of the largest employers in the province, said it planned to reduce its workforce by 900 employees.

The utility is projecting a net income of $70 million for 2018-2019, which includes the impact of the 3.6 per cent average rate increase approved in June. The total reflects an approximately 20 per cent reduction in net income from 2017-18 after restructuring costs are calculated.