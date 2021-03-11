Pallister promises referendums on future megaprojects

Manitobans will have a say over big Manitoba Hydro infrastructure projects in the future through referendums or public reviews, Premier Brian Pallister promised on Thursday.

"We're committed to fixing Manitoba Hydro, and you can trust we will, with your help," he said.

He intends to introduce legislation that would require a public vote before big-ticket items — projects with an estimated cost of at least $200 million — such as hydroelectric dams could be built.

"Manitoba Hydro does, naturally, like to build dams. If they want to build another one, then they have to ask you," Pallister said.

The pledge to provide more transparency around future projects of significance comes two weeks after an independent review said failings in government oversight played a role in costly overruns on the Keeyask Generating Station and the Bipole III transmission line.

The report, written by former Saskatchewan premier Brad Wall and released Feb. 26, found "no evidence of interest or proactive outreach on the part of the former [NDP] elected government of Manitoba to provide oversight, accountability and overall leadership on the Keeyask and Bipole III projects."

The Keeyask generating station, which started producing electricity last month after nearly seven years of construction, was originally projected to cost $6.5 billion and expected to be in service by November 2019.

In March 2017, Hydro revised the cost estimate to $8.7 billion.

The Bipole III transmission line was completed in 2018. The cost for the project was pegged at $2.2 billion in 2007. In its 2018 annual report, Hydro said the total estimated cost was $5.04 billion.

Manitobans were kept in the dark through the evaluation process of those projects, which were directed by the NDP government, Pallister said.

"We're bringing Manitoba Hydro back into the light after years of it being shrouded in secrecy," he said.

"More light, less darkness."

The exact details of the legislation have not been worked out but the idea could also apply to non-energy projects such as new government-run casinos , Pallister said.

"The idea is to empower Manitobans to have a say," he said.

He was then asked if something like the Red River Floodway would have been built if Manitobans had been asked to weigh in. At the time, it was seen as a costly and unpopular project.

It has since prevented more than $40 billion in cumulative flood damage, according to the province.

Pallister called that an exercise in speculation but noted that referendums are used all over the world for important matters.