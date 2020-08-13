Human remains found in southern Manitoba
Unidentified human remains have been found in the woods in southern Manitoba.
Remains found just outside Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, police say
Manitoba First Nation Police got a call on Tuesday about the remains in a wooded near Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, roughly 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg.
Manitoba Search and Rescue did a thorough search of the area on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
The First Nation Police and RCMP are investigating, along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.
