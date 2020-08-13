Human remains found in southern Manitoba

Unidentified human remains have been found in the woods in southern Manitoba.

Manitoba First Nation Police got a call on Tuesday about the remains in a wooded near Roseau River Anishinaabe First Nation, roughly 80 kilometres south of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Search and Rescue did a thorough search of the area on Wednesday, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The First Nation Police and RCMP are investigating, along with the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

