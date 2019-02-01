Flooding caused by extreme temperatures closes Manitoba Housing office in Winnipeg
The province says the flooding at the Donald Street office was caused by a sprinkler malfunction related to the recent cold temperatures in Winnipeg, and the damage is described as relatively minor.
Province says brutal cold caused sprinkler malfunction at office
The province says this week's frigid temperatures are to blame for flooding that closed a Manitoba Housing payments office in downtown Winnipeg Friday.
A news release says the flooding was caused by a sprinkler malfunction related to the recent cold temperatures in Winnipeg. The damage is described as relatively minor, but forced the office at 352 Donald St. to close for the day.
It's expected to reopen Monday.
In the meantime, those who need to pay rent or deal with Manitoba Housing matters are asked to go to the office at 355-357 Kennedy St. instead.
The Maintenance Enforcement Program, also located at 352 Donald, was not affected by the flooding and that office remains open.
More from CBC Manitoba:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.