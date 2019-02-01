Flooding caused by extreme temperatures closes Manitoba Housing office in Winnipeg

The province says this week's frigid temperatures are to blame for flooding that closed a Manitoba Housing payments office in downtown Winnipeg Friday.

A news release says the flooding was caused by a sprinkler malfunction related to the recent cold temperatures in Winnipeg. The damage is described as relatively minor, but forced the office at 352 Donald St. to close for the day.

It's expected to reopen Monday.

In the meantime, those who need to pay rent or deal with Manitoba Housing matters are asked to go to the office at 355-357 Kennedy St. instead.

The Maintenance Enforcement Program, also located at 352 Donald, was not affected by the flooding and that office remains open.

