Manitoba Housing tenants say they're feeling trapped after days without working elevator

Residents in a Manitoba Housing building on Princess Street say they're trapped without a working elevator — and their requests for information are being ignored.

The building, at Princess Street and Higgins Avenue, has six floors and 58 bedroom units, but only one elevator.

Residents say it hasn't been working for 10 days, meaning anyone with mobility issues has essentially been stuck on their floor.

"I am feeling trapped," says Janet Stanko, who uses a wheelchair. She's not used to being confined to her apartment, but since the elevator broke down on Dec. 31, she hasn't been able to leave the building's fourth floor.

Manitoba Housing says it may take several weeks to repair the only elevator in the six-storey building on Princess Street. (Marina von Stackelberg/CBC)

"I haven't been able to go to my support groups. I haven't been able to attend to doctors appointments. I haven't been able to meet my friends in the community. I haven't been able to do any of my normal activities," she said.

Stanko says she has anxiety, PTSD and OCD, which are all being exasperated by being trapped in her apartment.

The building is full of people with mobility issues who can't get off their floors without an elevator, she says.

"People are suffering," said Stanko. "What is [Manitoba] Housing telling us? Basically nothing."

Janet Stanko says her building is full of people who, like her, have mobility issues and can't get off their floors without an elevator. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Fern Berthelette considers himself lucky: he can manage the one flight of stairs up to his apartment.

But he worries about people who can't.

"If there was a fire in the building, how would they get anyone down the stairs? If someone set the building on fire, how are you supposed to get out?"

Berthelette says he saw firefighters carrying one tenant down the stairs, just so the man could make it to his dialysis appointment.

Tenant Fern Barthelette says he is concerned about how residents would get out of the building in the event of a fire or other emergency. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Tenants' requests for information have been ignored, Berthlette says. Other than a sign that was posted days after the elevator broke down, he says residents have been told nothing.

"We would like to know when it would be fixed. They can give us an answer instead of all these vague references — they're working on it, they're working on it. We need a solid answer."

A spokesperson for Manitoba Housing says the elevator will not be fixed for weeks due to a "hydraulic component failure."

"It took a few days for the contractor to determine what was wrong, but we were advised what was needed for the repairs on Jan. 7," said the spokesperson.

Manitoba Housing now knows what needs to be fixed, but has learned it will take "several weeks to have the custom pieces specially manufactured," the spokesperson said.

Residents say they've received very little communication about the broken elevator. They say this sign was posted days after it stopped working. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

In the meantime, she said tenant services co-ordinators have been working with tenants, as well as service organizations in the community, to assist residents in the building.

"If a tenant has to be out of the building on a regular basis and the lack of elevator service is affecting them, we can work with them to make alternate living arrangements while the repairs are underway."

Stanko says she's been contacting anyone who might be able to help.

"I'm certainly not an elevator technician, but I've never heard of an elevator being out for this long for these reasons," she said.

"This situation is certainly an emergency situation.… If it's going to cost the medical system more to treat us, then perhaps it would be cheaper for housing to fix the bloody elevator."

In the meantime, she says she's seeing the physical and mental health of people in her building deteriorate.

"The fact of the matter is, to pull something like this is inhumane."