2 community groups taking over 4 Manitoba Housing properties

Tenants at four Manitoba Housing properties will soon have a new landlord once the Crown corporation transfers day-to-day management to two community groups.

The transfer, which takes effect April 1, affects 567 units across the four properties. The Mennonite faith-based Bethania Group will take over 107 units at 529 Country Club Blvd. and 205 units at 601 Osborne St. The Winnipeg Housing Rehabilitation Corporation will manage a 133-unit property from 46 to 60 Chesterfield Rd. and a 122-unit property at 260 Nassau St.

The community groups were selected after the province issued a request for proposals in December, looking "to shift management of affordable housing to private or non-profit agencies," the province said in a news release Monday.

The agreement requires that the new property managers continue to provide affordable housing and that all current tenants are allowed to remain. Manitoba Housing will continue to own the properties.

The change is expected to save the province an estimated $540,000 a year. The news release did not specify how many staff positions would be affected, but all affected staff will be reassigned, the province said.

In addition to the units in the four buildings, another 3,400 Manitoba Housing units are currently managed by community groups.