Skip to Main Content
Woman charged with arson after house fire in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation
Manitoba

Woman charged with arson after house fire in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation

A 25-year-old woman faces arson charges after a house fire in the early hours of Monday morning on a Manitoba First Nation.

52-year-old man escaped from fire safely; 25-year-old to appear in court Tuesday

CBC News ·
A 25-year-old woman from Brokenhead Ojibway Nation is charged with arson - disregard human life after a house fire in the community roughly 65 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. (CBC)

A 25-year-old woman faces arson charges after a house fire in the early hours of Monday morning on a Manitoba First Nation.

Smoke was coming out of the windows of the home in Brokenhead Ojibway Nation when RCMP arrived shortly after midnight on Monday.

The homeowner, a 52-year-old man, had escaped safely, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Police believe the fire was set deliberately. It caused extensive damage to the inside of the house before it was extinguished, the news release said.

A 25-year-old woman from Brokenhead Ojibway Nation was arrested at the scene. She's been charged with arson — disregard human life.

She's scheduled to appear in court in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Selkirk RCMP and Manitoba's Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

Brokenhead Ojibway Nation is about 65 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now