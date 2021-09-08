Province still lacks hospital triage protocol for fourth wave

Manitoba's new health minister is being asked to establish a hospital triage protocol in time for the pandemic's fourth wave.

A group of advocates sent 17 recommendations for a health-care protocol to the premier, health minister and Shared Health on Tuesday.

Their goal is to ensure everyone, regardless of age, disability or other health conditions, is given equal access to live-saving treatment during the pandemic.

