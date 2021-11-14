How has COVID-19 affected your experience in Manitoba hospitals? Take our survey

The spread of COVID-19 is once again having a pronounced effect on Manitoba's health-care system.

The province's latest efforts to battle a surge in intensive care patients has already had far-reaching impacts, from patients having surgeries cancelled , to health-care workers being redeployed, to seniors being moved out of hospitals and into care homes to free up beds.

CBC Manitoba wants to hear how the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on hospitals in the province has affected your life, whether you're a health-care worker once again buckling down or a family member wondering how the continued rise in cases will impact your loved one.

Is there an issue you want us to dig into? Are you worried about how the pandemic's fourth wave will affect the health-care system? What questions do you want answered?

