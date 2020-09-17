Main Street Project gets bulk of $1.5M in funds for Winnipeg homeless shelters

Three shelters that help homeless people in Winnipeg will share $1.5-million in provincial funding, with two-thirds of it going to Main Street Project.

Main Street Project, Siloam Mission and the Salvation Army will get money to help cover costs associated with operating overnight shelters and daytime drop-ins.

Main Street Project will receive $726,000 to continue running the isolation space on Sargent Avenue for people who have or are suspected to have COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go. The space was set up in a vacant Manitoba Housing building in April.

Main Street Project will get another $228,000 for overnight shelter beds and $54,000 for a new daytime drop-in program.

The organization developed the drop-in based on input from clients during the pandemic, said a provincial news release issued Thursday. It's intended to help people looking for more stable housing, community services and addictions treatment.

The province also is giving Siloam Mission $150,000 to help operate its 50 shelter beds.

"In such uncertain times, this funding will allow us to keep beds open in our new Buhler Centre shelter expansion and ensure safe nights for those who have nowhere else to go," Siloam CEO Jim Bell said in a statement.

The Salvation Army, which also provides short-term housing to those in need, will receive $360,000 amid pandemic-related financial challenges.

The Manitoba government previously committed to adding 142 beds to shelters in the province to deal with an expected rise in demand.