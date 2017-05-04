'Completely blindsided': Manitoba cuts home repair programs for low-income tenants

Low-income Manitobans without the money to repair their home will no longer be helped by the provincial government.

The province has eliminated various Manitoba Housing initiatives that support homeowners with limited financial means to address structural failures, plumbing issues and restore their homes to minimum safety standards, among other measures.

The programs also supported people with disabilities who wanted to adapt their homes to suit their needs, and landlords who sought to spruce up their accommodations for renters with little money.

The sudden cancellation has put people like Nellie Shachtay, an 83-year-old Winnipegger living on her own in William Whyte, in limbo.

She's waiting on approximately $20,000 to cover electrical, plumbing and foundational fixes that have been approved by the province but she hasn't seen the grant yet.

Not everybody can be rich. There has to be some poor people too, right? - Nellie Shachtay, recipient of funding for home repair

"Are you serious?" she said aloud, after hearing of the program's termination.

She previously received a nearly $5,000 grant to fix a leaky roof in her place.

"If they would shut them down," Shachtay said of the programs, "I'd really be disappointed because like they say, 'Not everybody can be rich.' There has to be some poor people, too, right?"

The provincial government did not make a minister available for comment, but said in a prepared statement the federal agreement to fund Manitoba Housing will lapse at month's end and would dry up Ottawa's commitment to these programs.

Province will 'repurpose' home repair cash

"Manitoba Housing will repurpose funding to better focus on its core mandate to help the most vulnerable Manitobans and prioritize social and affordable housing," the statement said, noting this year's budget includes $2 million more to help with renovations and create new homes — but only for first-time home buyers.

The province added that federal funding would be replaced by the national housing strategy Manitoba is continuing to negotiate about.

The federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the meantime, low-income tenants will not receive government support to pay for repairs.

"I'm terribly disappointed, I have to say," said Dawn Sands, executive director of the North End Community Renewal Corporation, which helps thousands of tenants and landlords annually find affordable and adequate housing.

"This is a really important resource for our residents, especially those who are low-income homeowners and especially our elders and our seniors and those with disabilities," she continued.

"These programs really made it easy for them to make the vital improvements, repairs, modifications, whatever that was they needed to do so they can remain in their homes longer in a safe and healthy way."

The six programs being cancelled were funded jointly by the federal government. They are:

Manitoba Emergency Repair Program for Homeowners

Homeowner Renovation Assistance Program

Residential Adaptations for Disabilities Program

Residential Housing Improvement Program

Rooming House Assistance Program

Shelter Enhancement Program

Sands said the North End specifically needs maintenance assistance because it has some of the oldest housing buildings and lowest-income homeowners in the city.

"We're quite concerned about what's going to happen to people if, say, your furnace goes and the emergency repair fund is gone."

She's witnessed horrific conditions where people in inadequate lodgings are using ovens to heat their homes or buckets to go to the washroom. Sands wonders how these homes would be renovated without government assistance.

"We've come across people that are in these living conditions because they can't afford to upkeep their home."

Sands said she was informed of these cancellations on Tuesday.

"I feel like I was completely blindsided by this."

Questions to the provincial and federal government on the amount of money devoted to the maintenance programs have not been immediately answered.