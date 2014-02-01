Thousands of pigs die after April storm knocked out power to hog farm

Thousands of pigs died after the barns where they were housed lost power during an April storm in Manitoba.

Manitoba-based hog production company HyLife said 2,000 hogs died near Kola, Man., about 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border, when backup generators and phone notification systems failed.

"During extremely challenging and lengthy weather conditions, which resulted in highway closures, travel advisories and dangerous driving conditions, our employees were not able to access one of our sites," Dave Penner, chief operating officer of farms for HyLife, said in an email.

"HyLife regrets this loss and commits to doing everything necessary to prevent this from happening again."

On April 24, a spring storm walloped southern parts of the province with rain and snow, causing flooding and power outages.

Manitoba Hydro reported numerous power outages that day, including in the area where the hog barns are located, and power was not restored for several hours in many places.

Problem unusual: Manitoba Pork

Manitoba hog producers follow national guidelines for handling pigs and are required to have plans in place for emergencies — including backup systems to ensure ventilation, temperature regulation and feeding and watering continue.

"We have a situation where both [the] primary power source and the backup power source failed," said Cam Dahl, with Manitoba Pork, the province's industry association.

"This is something that is extremely unfortunate and it's also very unusual."

HyLife won't say how the pigs died, but a lack of ventilation can lead to a buildup of poisonous gases.

"[Ventilation is] both for cooling, as well as to ensure that hydrogen sulphide levels — which is produced in hog manure — is kept out of the barns," Dahl said.

The province's chief veterinary office is investigating but won't release any details.

It's unclear whether the company could face penalties.

"My understanding, at this time, is that this is an accident," Dahl said.

"It was the perfect storm coming together that created that loss of primary and secondary power, rather than a failure on people's parts, that's my understanding."

Both HyLife and Manitoba Pork said practices would be reviewed.

"When something unfortunate like this happens, it is taken seriously by not only producers' representatives like us, but by individual producers," Dahl said.