'You get your life back faster': Manitobans open wallet for out-of-province hip replacements

Faced with long waits for hip replacement surgeries, some Manitobans are making the choice to pay thousands of dollars to have procedures done at private clinics in other provinces.

Barbara Higgins and Andy Maxwell made separate decisions to go to a health-care facility in Alberta to speed up a process that can take months or even years to happen in Manitoba.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.