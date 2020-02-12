Manitoba highways, including portion of Trans-Canada, close due to stormy weather
Snowy weather conditions have forced some roads and highways in the province to shutdown.
Snowy weather conditions have forced some roads and highways in the province to shutdown, including a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway.
Highway 1 between Portage la Prairie and Brandon is closed, as well as a few others in the area including:
- Highway 5 between McCreary, Man. and the Trans-Canada.
- Highway 10 between Brandon and the south entrance of Riding Mountain National Park
- Highway 16 between Minnedosa and Shoal Lake
A storm system is sweeping through the southern part of the province and creating poor road conditions and low visibility. More information on road conditions can be found on the province's website.
