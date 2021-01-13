Several highways closed as stormy weather menaces western Manitoba

Several highways in western Manitoba have closed, as that part of the province braces for a winter storm.

Environment Canada has issued weather warnings for much of western Manitoba, from Flin Flon down to Manitou and as far east as sections of the Interlake region.

A weather system from Saskatchewan is bringing freezing rain, high winds and some snow. As of 5:30 p.m. CST, most of the affected areas are under wind or freezing rain warnings. Only the area from The Pas to Clearwater Lake Provincial Park is under a winter storm warning and may get up to 10 centimetres of snow, on top of freezing rain.

The Manitoba government has already closed four highways due to poor winter driving conditions:

Highway 5 from Grandview to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 16 from Highway 83 to the Saskatchewan border

Highway 83 from San Clara, Man., to Russell, Man.

Highway 45 from Russell to Rossburn, Man.

The province has also closed Highway 10, from Swan River, Man., to Minitonas, Man., due to a motor vehicle collision.