Blowing snow shuts down highways to Emerson, Portage la Prairie

Manitoba Highways has closed a couple of major routes due to poor weather conditions.

Blowing snow and poor visibility Sunday morning has resulted in the shutdown of Highway 75 from the U.S. border at Emerson north to Winnipeg.

Traffic camera footage long the highway shows near-zero visibility conditions.

On Sunday afternoon, Highways also closed the Trans-Canada Highway from Headingley to Portage la Prairie.

Environment Canada's forecast for Emerson calls for winds gusting between 60-80 km/h throughout the day. While the sky will clear, a light snow that fell early Sunday will continue to be blown around.

Winds are expected to calm in the area Sunday night into Monday morning.

Highways 3 and 13 were also closed Sunday morning but later reopened. ​

Blowing-snow warnings are in place for many other highways in south-central Manitoba, from the north Interlake to the U.S. border to the Ontario boundary.

An updated map of highway conditions in Manitoba is available here.

