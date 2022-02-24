Crash involving 20 semis closes Trans-Canada in western Manitoba, sends 3 to hospital

Three people have been taken to hospital after a massive Highway 1 crash involving approximately 20 semi-trailer trucks and five passenger vehicles in western Manitoba.

The crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions between Virden and Brandon, RCMP announced around 1:45 p.m.

The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, and police ask people to avoid the area.

Images of the crash shared by RCMP on social media and video shared with CBC News show multiple heavily damaged vehicles and debris strewn across the highway.

Several vehicles can be seen in the ditch.

A long line of traffic, including several other semi trucks, stretched down the highway.

WATCH | Pileup closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Brandon:

Pileup closes Trans-Canada Highway west of Brandon Duration 0:11 20 semis and 5 passenger vehicles were involved in a series of collisions on an icy Trans-Canada Highway west of Brandon Thursday afternoon. 0:11

More from CBC Manitoba: