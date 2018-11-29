3 vehicles end up in ditch after crash causes back-up in Sprucewoods area

Three vehicles wound up in the ditch along a Manitoba highway on Thursday, after a nearby crash caused a traffic backup and a truck pulled out onto the road without enough room, RCMP say.

Just before 6:15 a.m., Blue Hills RCMP were sent to a crash at the intersection of provincial road 340 and Shilo Road near Sprucewoods, Man., police said in a news release. A vehicle had struck a deer and the driver had minor injuries.

As police investigated, a long line of vehicles built up behind the collision, police said, and vehicles had started passing.

Then a brown pickup truck attempted to pull out from a driveway onto the road, forcing another vehicle to swerve around it. That vehicle, a black SUV, hit an ice patch on the shoulder that sent it into the oncoming lane where it collided with a white pickup truck and sent it into the ditch.

Police shut down the road briefly due to the debris and to investigate.

"During the course of the second investigation, two other vehicles slid into the ditch attempting to avoid the backup of vehicles and the many emergency vehicles," police wrote in the news release.

The driver of the white pickup and black SUV sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention.

The driver of the brown pickup was issued a ticket for Proceeding When Unsafe To Do So, which comes with a $174.00 fine.

In the past 48 hours, police said they'd investigated eight collisions in the rural Blue Hills area.



They're urging travellers to drive according to changing winter road conditions.