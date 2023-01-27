Some Manitoba highways reopen after blowing snow created hazardous conditions in parts of province

Several highways have reopened Friday morning, and a blowing snow advisory that was in place for parts of southern Manitoba has now been lifted.

Highway 250, from Highway 1 to Souris, has reopened after it was closed due to poor winter driving conditions caused by snowdrifts and ice, the Manitoba 511 website says.

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 from Brandon, Man., to Highway 21 were also closed due to poor conditions earlier Friday morning, but have also since reopened.

Parts of southeastern Manitoba that were being warned about blowing snow are no longer under an advisory from Environment Canada.

That advisory had applied to the areas of Morden, Winkler, Altona and Morris, and Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer.

An extreme cold warning is still in place for parts of northern Manitoba.

More details about highway closures, including information about roads that are closed for reasons not related to winter weather, are available on the province's website .

Health services, schools affected

The poor weather and limited road access in parts of the province may also cause delays or cancellations of appointments and other events in the Southern Health region.

The health authority said power outages may also affect phone and online services, so it may not be able to provide notice of cancellations.

It urged people to call health-care providers' offices to confirm appointments before going.

Home care clients were encouraged to use their backup plans with family or friends, and/or call the after hours number as required.

Midwifery clients should consider staying in a place where they are able to get to a hospital if home birth is planned and not possible because of closed or unsafe roads, the health region said.

Bus service for some schools was also affected.

Prairie Rose School Division cancelled bus service in regions A and B, for the following schools:

Miami School.

Roland School.

École Carman Elementary.

Carman Collegiate.

Elm Creek School.

St. François Xavier School.

École St. Eustache.

St. Paul's Collegiate.

The Brandon School Division said it would not operate buses outside the city on Friday. Buses were running inside the city of Brandon, but attendance was at parental discretion where travel was required, the division said.

Alexander School in that division was closed for the day, but all other schools were open, it said.