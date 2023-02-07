Icy roads close some western Manitoba highways
Icy roads have closed several highways across western Manitoba on Monday evening.
Poor winter driving conditions have closed parts of four highways, the province said in an alert.
The following highway portions are closed:
- Highway 5, from the Saskatchewan border to Highway 584.
- Highway 16, from Russell, Man., to Foxwarren, Man.
- Highway 45, from Russell, Man., to Rossburn, Man.
- Highway 83, from Russell, Man., to Highway 57.
More details about highway conditions are available on the province's website.
