2 rollovers in 5 minutes: Man critically hurt, others injured, in separate Highway 59 crashes

Within a span of five minutes on Friday, three people were injured — one critically — by a pair of crashes on Highway 59 north of Winnipeg.

Both collisions were single-vehicle rollovers, RCMP say.

In the first crash, a southbound pickup truck lost control a kilometre north of Scanterbury, Man., at 5:35 p.m. and rolled into the west ditch, where it became partially submerged in water.

Officials believe a 35-year-old man from Hollow Water crawled out of the vehicle and a 41-year-old man from Selkirk was pulled out.

Both were taken to hospital, where the 41-year-old was found to be in critical condition. The other man was in serious condition.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the collision, which happened 65 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg. It is not known if the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The second collision happened five minutes later, further south on the highway and north of the Highway 4 intersection.

The driver hit the shoulder and overcorrected, and her northbound SUV rolled into the east ditch.

A 59-year-old woman from the municipality of St. Clements was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

