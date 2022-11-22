Morning classes cancelled at Portage la Prairie high school

Morning classes are cancelled at Portage Collegiate Institute in southern Manitoba after the school was alerted to what it calls "a possible situation."

The Portage la Prairie School Division posted about the cancelled classes on Twitter early Tuesday, saying it was notified about something, but did not give further information.

In addition to classes being impacted, shuttle buses connecting at the school have also been cancelled.

The public is encouraged to check the school's website and social media for further updates.

Portage la Prairie is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

The PLPSD Superintendent’s Office was notified early this morning of a possible situation at Portage Collegiate Institute.Classes will be cancelled for the morning,please follow our website and social media for further updates. Shuttle buses connecting at PCI will be cancelled. —@PortageSD

More news from CBC Manitoba: