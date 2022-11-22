Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Morning classes cancelled at Portage la Prairie high school

Morning classes are cancelled at Portage Collegiate Institute in southern Manitoba after the school was alerted to what it called "a possible situation."

Shuttle buses connecting at Portage Collegiate Institute also cancelled

CBC News ·
The Portage la Prairie School Division posted on Twitter early Tuesday that it was notified about a possible situation at Portage Collegiate Institute. (Google Street View)

Morning classes are cancelled at Portage Collegiate Institute in southern Manitoba after the school was alerted to what it calls "a possible situation."

The Portage la Prairie School Division posted about the cancelled classes on Twitter early Tuesday, saying it was notified about something, but did not give further information.

In addition to classes being impacted, shuttle buses connecting at the school have also been cancelled.

The public is encouraged to check the school's website and social media for further updates.

Portage la Prairie is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

More news from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now