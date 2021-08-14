Heat warnings issued across southern Manitoba for scorcher of a weekend

Manitoba is in for another scorcher of a weekend, with heat warnings issued for much of the southern half of the province.

Daytime highs are forecast to rise well into the 30s across this weekend as a very warm air mass pushes across the Prairies, Environment Canada says.

The warnings stretch from the Rocky Mountains in Alberta across all of southern Saskatchewan.

They extend into Manitoba and cover most of the province's central and southern regions, from areas around The Pas down to the U.S. border. Areas east of Lake Winnipeg and southeastern areas along the Ontario border are not currently under the heat warning.

As of Saturday morning, the federal weather agency had issued heat warnings for the following areas:

Arborg - Hecla - Fisher River - Gypsumville - Ashern.

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne.

City of Winnipeg.

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis.

Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach.

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou.

Melita - Boissevain - Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park.

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris.

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman.

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands.

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone.

Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer.

Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest.

The Pas - Wanless - Westray - Clearwater Lake Prov. Park.

Virden - Souris.

The areas in red are under a heat warning as of Saturday morning. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada advises people to watch for signs of heat-related illnesses and to take precautions to stay out of the heat and find ways to cool off.

Cooler temperatures are expected by midweek across much of the south, the agency says.