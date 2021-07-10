Heat warnings extend across most of Manitoba, including Winnipeg

Most people in Manitoba, including those in Winnipeg, can expect a hot weekend after a heat warning was extended across the majority of the province early Saturday morning.

Most of Manitoba can expect a hot weekend after a heat warning was extended across the majority of the province, including the city of Winnipeg, early Saturday.

The update comes as an upper ridge builds across the Prairies. Temperatures will ease significantly in northern Manitoba on Monday once a cold front moves through the area, though the south will stay hot, Environment and Climate Change Canada's heat warning says.

The heat warnings extend from Lynn Lake in northern Manitoba all the way south to the municipality of Emerson-Franklin near the U.S. border.

A portion of northwestern Ontario is also affected.

The city of Winnipeg is under a heat warning on Saturday, along with a number of other regions. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

People in affected areas are encouraged to take steps to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Steps people can take include planning outdoor activities during cooler times of the day, staying out of direct sunlight and drinking plenty of water.

Air quality statement

Special air quality statements are also in effect for several communities because of forest fires that continue to send smoke over eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario.

Those fires, which are happening east of Berens River, Man., and west of Red Lake, Ont., are causing elevated polluted levels in some communities.

The Berens River - Little Grand Rapids - Bloodvein - Atikaki area and the Bissett - Victoria Beach - Nopiming Provincial Park - Pine Falls region are affected by these conditions.