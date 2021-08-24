Health-care workers inducted into Order of the Buffalo Hunt for pandemic efforts

Manitoba's front-line health-care workers and public health team received one of the province's highest public honours on Tuesday.

Premier Brian Pallister inducted them into the Order of the Buffalo Hunt, which recognizes people who have made outstanding contributions to the province, during a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Tuesday.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer and provincial lead for health system integration and quality, accepted the award on behalf of the public health team and front-line health workers, respectively.

The awards are a way of expressing appreciation for effort health-care workers have put into keeping Manitobans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the province said in a news release.

The Order of the Buffalo Hunt was established in 1957.