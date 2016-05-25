2 Manitoba businesses charged, fined combined $107K for incidents that seriously injured workers

Two businesses are facing combined fines of over $107,000 for violations of Manitoba's Workplace Safety and Health Act regulations.

Superior General Partner Inc. and Imperial Metal Industries Inc. both pleaded guilty last month to failing to ensure the safety or health of members of the public for a pair of serious incidents at their businesses.

Superior General Partner was ordered to pay $70,000 in fines and penalties after an explosion leveled a building at a propane supply company building in Flin Flon, Man., and sent a man to hospital in May 2016.

Manitoba Growth, Enterprise and Trade says the explosion happened when a contracted worker lit a cutting torch while working under a Superior General Partner propane truck that had been leaking propane while parked overnight in a maintenance garage.

The blast destroyed a wood-frame building, throwing splinters and debris across Third Avenue and into the lot of a Petro-Canada gas station, where it was scattered around the fuel pumps.

The worker survived the explosion but suffered serious injuries.

Steel frame pins worker

Blumenort, Man.-based Imperial Metal was ordered to pay $37,550 in fines and penalties after an employee was hit and pinned to the ground by a large steel frame in August 2015.

In that case, the province says the employee was working with others to move the steel frame using an overhead crane, when a link of chain used to lift the frame broke, causing it to fall.

That worker was seriously injured as a result.

Imperial Metal was charged with failing to provide the necessary equipment required to move the frame and failing to provide the worker with adequate training and supervision while he operated and worked near the overhead crane.

